Hebert to lead LDWF Enforcement Division

Lt. Col. Chad Hebert, a 27-year veteran at the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), will lead its Enforcement Division, according to LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet.

Hebert, 48, promoted to the rank of Colonel, replaces Col. Sammy Martin, who announced his retirement this month. Hebert takes over immediately. He will oversee a staff of 257, including enforcement agents and supporting staff.

Hebert, from Schriever, has earned numerous awards during his LDWF career. He has twice been honored with the LDWF Meritorious Service Award (2006, 2017), named Statewide LDWF Agent of the Year (2001), Region 9 Agent of the Year (2001) and Outstanding Officer (2001).

“Chad Hebert has the experience and skills that make him an excellent choice as our enforcement division’s top leader,’’ Montoucet said. “I have full confidence that Col. Hebert will continue the outstanding work of our Enforcement office. His wide experience should make for a smooth transition.

“I join this entire agency in wishing Col. Martin well in his retirement. He has served us and the citizens of this state with honor and dignity,” Montoucet said.

Responding to his promotion, Hebert said, “I thank Secretary Montoucet for the confidence he has in me to lead our Enforcement Division. I am excited and thankful to direct our work to protect our wildlife and fishery resources and the people of Louisiana with the professionalism and dedication that our citizens expect.”

Named Lt. Colonel in 2018, Hebert helped direct statewide operations and patrols as well as the administrative functions of the Enforcement Division. He also worked with other federal and state enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Drug Enforcement Agency, Homeland Security, the Louisiana State Police and state attorney generals and judges.

He served as major from February of 2017 until his promotion and represented the LDWF Enforcement Division on the Crab Task Force, Oyster Task Force, Shrimp Task Force and Finfish Task force.

He also served as an enforcement captain from 2013-2017, an enforcement lieutenant from 2009-2013, an enforcement sergeant from 2005-2009 and an enforcement senior agent from 1994-2005. As a senior agent, in addition to his other honors, he received the Certificate of Valor from the North American Wildlife Officer’s Association in 2002.

He completed the LDWF Cadet Academy in 1993, earning the high overall achievement award, the high marksmanship award and physical fitness award during the training academy.

Martin, of Chauvin, had been an agent for 38 years. He received numerous awards during his career including LDWF’s Outstanding Agent of the Year in 1992, three Meritorious Service Awards and the Chief’s Award in 2014.