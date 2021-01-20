Grambling, Southern Bands at inauguration

Wed, 01/20/2021 - 11:22am
WASHINGTON D.C.

Two of Louisiana’s finest college marching bands were in the nation’s capital Tuesday welcoming President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as they take office.
The Grambling State University Tiger Marching Band and Southern University Marching Band both appeared at inauguration events this week in Washington, D.C.
The two Louisiana bands participated in a Battle of the Bands during the “We Are One” event Tuesday night, which aimed to honor and celebrate all within the Black Community and African Diaspora. Also on the bill were Tobe Nwigwe, DJ D-Nice, The O’Jays, Rapsody, Step Afrika, the String Queens and more.
Other performances planned for the inauguration of President-Elect Joseph Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris include Lady Gaga and Emilio Estefan.

