Gov., A.G. at odds over recent mandates

Attorney General Jeff Landry has released an opinion blasting Gov. John Bel Edwards’ mask mandate.

In response, Edwards suggested Landry return to his position in March, when he stood next to Edwards at a press conference and said the governor had the ability to put restrictions in place.

In his nine-page advisory opinion issued Wednesday, Landry, a Republican who is quarantined after testing positive for the coronavirus, said that he was prompted to issue the opinion by questions from Republican lawmakers and law enforcement.

Landry said the three main provisions of Edwards’ latest order — a mask mandate, closure of bars and a 50-person gathering limit — are “likely unconstitutional and unenforceable.”

Advisory opinions do not hold the force of law, but are typically written to provide the attorney general’s interpretation of legal issues. For the guidance to be nullified, a judge would have to strike down the order following a lawsuit.

“Although the mask mandate and the 50-person limit may be good recommendations for personal safety, they may not be enforced with financial or criminal penalties,” Landry wrote.

“Both businesses acting under color of law as mask police and actual police acting as mask police could face liability if individual civil rights are violated due to the proclamation.”

Edwards’ order, which went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday (July 13), made Louisiana one of several Southern states to mandate masks statewide or in regions. Texas, Mississippi and Alabama, all Republican-led states experiencing coronavirus surges, have issued some form of mask mandate.

Landry’s opinion came a day after Vice President Mike Pence expressed support for Edwards’ latest order, which mandated masks and shuttered bars in an effort to get a grip on spiking infections and hospitalizations.

“It’s unfortunate,” Edwards said of the opinion. “We know we’re doing what’s right. We know we’re doing what we’re authorized to do under the law. I wish the attorney general would rescind the opinion and get back in line with what he was saying just a couple months ago.”

A Stronger Louisiana, a pro-Edwards political group, issued a memo at the same time Landry’s opinion was released, noting Landry requires face masks in his office and that Pence expressed support for Edwards’ moves.

Landry and Edwards have feuded off and on for the entirety of their tenures as attorney general and governor, respectively, after both were elected to the posts in 2015. They have battled over everything from LGBTQ rights to the Affordable Care Act to coastal lawsuits and more.

Early on in the pandemic, however, Landry and Edwards set aside their political beef and stood side-by-side at a news conference in mid-March. Landry said at the time he supported Edwards’ executive order that implemented several restrictions to slow the spread, saying the governor had the authority to do so.

That goodwill evaporated over the course of the crisis, however, and Landry has increasingly taken aim at Edwards’ restrictions..