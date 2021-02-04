Effort to recall Gov. falling short as deadline approaches

The recall petition demanding Governor John Bel Edwards be removed from office is quickly approaching the deadline to collect enough signatures.

The effort to recall Edwards began on Aug. 31, 2020.

In order for Edwards to be removed from office, 20 percent of the state’s registered voters must support and sign the petition — roughly a little over 600,000 registered voters.

At this point, the signatures collected number over 130,000 from seven parishes, according to Chris Fontenot, who says there are many reasons why people are signing the petition.

“All of us really understand wanting to protect life. Specifically first in the pandemic, but the hypocrisy of this is when you close a church and leave a casino open,” he said.

Fontenot said there has been overwhelming support for the governor to be removed from office and he says it isn’t just Republicans, the support is coming from both party lines.

“It shows people of Louisiana that we can come together under a common cause to promote the state in a positive matter regardless of those political lines. The best way to do what you can is to help the most amount of people as possible,” Fontenot said.

Only two other governors have ever been recalled in United States history.