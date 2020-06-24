Edwards: We need more citizens to participate in the 2020 Census

Gov. John Bel Edwards is calling on all Louisianans to participate in the 2020 Census, if they have not done so already.

Currently, Louisiana has a 55.7 percent self-response rate compared to the national self-response rate of 61.4 percent. Approximately 1.3 million Louisiana households have already responded to the 2020 Census, but Louisiana ranks 44th in the nation and last in the Deep South.

“I cannot stress enough the importance of filling out the Census form,” said Edwards. “Funding for many resources that our communities and state rely on are at stake, and we need every single person in Louisiana from the young to the young at heart to be included. No one is too young or too old.

“This opportunity only happens once every 10 years. For the next 10 years, the federal government will rely on the information collected in 2020 to help guide distribution of approximately $1.5 trillion in annual spending across 316 federal programs.”

These programs include, Medicaid, direct student loans, highway construction grants, low income tax credits and loans, and even adoption assistance programs. In addition, the numbers help determine boundaries for state legislative and congressional districts.

Some of the local programs that rely on the Census numbers for funding include:

• Title I Grants to Local Education Agencies, which provide financial assistance to schools and school districts with high numbers or high percentages of children from low-income families to help ensure that all children meet state academic standards.

• Community Development Block Grants Entitlement Program, which provides annual grants to cities and counties with sufficient populations (over 50,000 for cities and over 200,000 for counties) to help provide decent housing and suitable living conditions, and to expand economic opportunities, primarily for people with low and moderate income.

• Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act Programs for Dislocated Workers, Adults, and Youths, which provide financial support for employment and training services including job searching, career counseling, placement assistance, and relocation assistance for

The 2020 Census is available online at My2020Census.Gov. You can also call 1-844-330-2020 to get more information or request a form by mail. It will be easy, safe, and confidential.

Due to COVID-19, the self-response dates have been extended. The 2020 Census non-response follow-up will begin August and end Oct. 31.

Last year, Edwards signed an executive order creating the Louisiana Complete Count Committee. The advisory panel is made up of community, government and business leaders who represent the diverse populations of communities across the state.