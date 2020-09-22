Dixie Beer enlists the public to join in the renaming process of iconic brewery

Dixie Beer, the centuries-old New Orleans’ staple brewery, has embarked upon a renaming process to embrace a more inclusive, culturally-aware and socially conscious future.

The iconic brewery is enlisting the public’s help in its renaming efforts. Locals and beer enthusiasts will have the opportunity to suggest a new brand name and provide a narrative behind it via an online form on the Dixie Beer website, dixiebeer.com/name.

The deadline for the public to suggest a new name is Friday, Sept. 25.

“Community is at the heart of why we do what we do, and we thrive on the idea of our beer bringing people together. Our name must speak to the diversity of the city we call home as we encourage unity and inclusivity in New Orleans and across the country,” said Jim Birch, general manager of Dixie Brewery.

Dixie Beer decided to rebrand this past June, following the nation’s critical conversations about systemic racism and social justice issues that have caused immeasurable pain and oppression of Black and Brown communities. As the country continues to evolve, Dixie found it necessary to reflect on its brewery’s role in making New Orleans more united, strong and resilient for future generations. The options are endless for the iconic brewery in a city rich in culture, diverse backgrounds, and unique dialect. The brewery aims to announce a new name next month with a new brand rollout set for Mardi Gras 2021.

To participate in the renaming process, visit the website at dixiebeer.com/name to suggest a name. To learn more about Dixie Beer’s decision to rebrand, check out the FAQ section at dixiebeer.com/visit/faqs.