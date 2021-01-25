Cleco Power ranked among top five for customer satisfaction

Cleco Power ranked fifth among 20 mid-size electric utilities in the southern United States for its overall customer satisfaction, according to the J.D. Power 2020 Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction StudySM.

The overall customer satisfaction index examines six factors: power quality and reliability, price, billing and payment, corporate citizenship, communications and customer care.

Cleco Power was recognized as a top performer in the midsize category for five of the six factors: price, billing and payment, corporate citizenship, communications and customer care.

“I am proud of our performance in 2020 and even prouder of our employees,” said Bill Fontenot, president and CEO of Cleco Corporate Holdings. “We had a record-setting hurricane season in the midst of a global health pandemic, but we are Cleco, and we always persevere.”

The study also included questions related to COVID-19, such as how customers have been personally impacted by the pandemic, what their utility provider has done in response to COVID-19 and how that response has positively or negatively changed their impression of them.

Cleco Power was among the top three electric utilities nationwide throughout the year with the highest percent of “more positive” customers.

“Last year, we implemented extraordinary measures to help our customers facing financial challenges, and while we’re slowly returning to regular business, we remain committed to meeting our customers’ needs and exceeding their expectations,” said Shane Hilton, president of Cleco Power.

Lastly, Cleco Power was ranked among the top brands for its Net Promoter ScoreSM when customers were asked how likely it is that they would recommend the company to a friend or colleague.

The study, fielded from January through November 2020, was based on responses from online interviews of residential customers.

Additional information is available at https://www.jdpower.com/business/press-releases/2020-electric-utility-re....

