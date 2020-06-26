Chicot State Park to reopen to the public today

Fri, 06/26/2020 - 11:40am
BATON ROUGE

Lt. Gov, Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of State Parks announce the reopening of Chicot State Park in Ville Platte to the public. The south campground and cabins are available for reservations, effective immediately for stays beginning on Friday, today. The day-use area – including boat launch, fishing piers, pavilions, picnic sites, the water playground, and the meeting room – will also reopen today.
As part of the reopening, Louisiana State Parks is offering a special discount of booking four nights for the price of three. The promo code – WELCOMEBACK – can be used at checkout for stays through Sept. 7.

