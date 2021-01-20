Black Caucus celebrates minority leadership at LSP

Black troopers hold three key leadership roles at Louisiana State Police for the first time since the agency’s inception in 1936, the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus says.

Gov. John Bel Edwards tapped Col. Lamar Davis to lead the agency in October. Davis promoted Captain Chavez Cammon to lieutenant colonel over patrol and Captain Kenny Van Buren to lieutenant colonel over investigations, according to the Black Caucus statement.

Under Davis’ predecessor, State Police came under scrutiny for the death of Ronald Greene, a Black man, and for the alleged widespread use of racial slurs and racially charged statements among troopers.