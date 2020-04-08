Stine increases hourly wages with ‘Pat-On-the-Back Pay’

Stine, Inc., has announced additional actions taken at all 11 locations to further protect and provide for both their associates and customers during the COVID-19 crisis.

“The governor’s stay-at-home order has prompted all of us to make sure, now more than ever, that our homes are truly safe havens,” said David Stine, vice president of marketing/merchandising for Stine Home & Yard. “We value our position in the community as an essential retailer, and will remain open to provide the products people need for their homes.”

Stine Home & Yard, the largest Louisiana-owned home improvement store in the state, is monitoring the quickly evolving situation with regard to the coronavirus by working diligently to provide a safe environment for both customers and its 800 associates.

Additional measures taken to insure this include adding sanitizing stations in high traffic areas and clear plastic barriers to better protect customers and cashiers at check-out lanes.

Stine has reduced its store hours to allow time for additional cleaning and restocking.

Stine is asking customers to do their part by abiding by the federal government’s guidelines urging citizens to practice social distancing and to avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people.

To re-enforce these guidelines, social distancing signs have been placed throughout the stores, and markers have been added on the floor in 6-foot intervals at cash registers and other queuing areas.

Customers who prefer to shop from the safety of their home and take advantage of a contactless curbside pickup service may do so by visiting Stinehome.com where over 40,000 in-stock items are available.

“We have hundreds of customers each day who choose to shop online and elect to pick up their items in-store or curbside,” says Jeremy Stine, marketing director. “When you choose our curbside service, we will bring your product to your parked vehicle or will direct you to our drive through lumberyard or garden center.”

“This is a difficult and unprecedented time for us all and it has placed added stress on our team members,” says, Stine CEO Dennis Stine. “ As a result, Stine is instituting supplemental pay, or as we call it, ‘Pat-On-The-Back Pay,’ which is a temporary $2 per hour wage increase for all associates working during this crisis while under the stay-at-home order from March 24 - April 30.”

“These team members are our heroes and are invaluable to our company and the community they serve,” Dennis Stine added. “I want to thank all of our customers for their business, their patience, and their decision to shop Louisiana-owned businesses. We are all in this together.”