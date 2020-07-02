State’s $35B budget freezes employee pay

Louisiana lawmakers Tuesday passed the state’s $35 billion budget that seeks to halt pay raises for state employees along with a flurry of other laws in the final hours of a month-long special session concerned partly with coronavirus recovery.

The budget bill was one of two major outstanding issues headed into the final day of the session, along with the No. 1 priority of business groups, changing the state’s legal system to reduce auto insurance lawsuits, which proponents argued would lower auto rates.

Lawmakers reached agreements on both issues in the hours before the Legislature was required to adjourn at 6 p.m.

The deal on the budget, which came a day before the new fiscal year begins, sets aside $60 million currently slated to fund pay raises for state workers. But it’s up to the agencies, and the State Civil Service Commission, to decide whether to ultimately freeze the raises.

If they choose not to, the agencies will see their budgets cut until October, when lawmakers might return the money if the budget warrants.

Lawmakers have suggested they could return for another special session in October to either spend more federal coronavirus aid or make cuts if the budget situation worsens.

Republican senators sought to freeze pay for state workers because they didn’t want the state to hand out pay raises when businesses were suffering.

Democrats pushed back, arguing the state shouldn’t punish workers amid a pandemic and economic recession.

But the state largely avoided serious budget controversies because of an influx of federal coronavirus aid. By the end of the special session, lawmakers had sent more than $900 million to plug holes in the state budget, up to $300 million to small businesses, more than $500 million to local governments and $50 million to front-line workers.

“For the most part we have essentially a standstill budget,” said House Appropriations Chairman Jerome “Zee” Zeringue, R-Houma.

“Our federal partners came to the rescue to some degree,” Senate President Page Cortez said in a press conference after the session ended.

In his own press conference, Gov. John Bel Edwards largely expressed support for the way the session turned out — though he said he was “disappointed” in the Legislature’s attempted freeze on pay raises.

Lawmakers arrived in Baton Rouge for the regular session on March 9th. But in the minutes before Edwards was set to kick off the session with his State of the State Speech in the House chamber, health officials confirmed the state’s first case of the novel coronavirus.

By mid-March, the Legislature had adjourned over coronavirus concerns and didn’t return for good until May.

Republican legislative leaders took the unlikely step of calling themselves into a special session immediately after the regular session ended June 1 without coordinating with the governor, a show of legislative unity rarely seen in the State Capitol.