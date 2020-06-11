NOLA mayor OKs move to Phase 2

Two weeks after the state did so, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell along with city health leaders, have outlined plans for moving the city to Phase 2 of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The mayor said that Phase 2 will last at least 21 days before the city further lifts restrictions.

Cantrell and New Orleans Department of Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno shared the updates in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Last week, Avegno hinted that New Orleans could join the rest of Louisiana and enter Phase 2 soon. She said that the city could enter its own modified version of Phase 2 as early as this week assuming the data showed promising results.

Cantrell had previously said the city was waiting on data from Memorial Day to decide when New Orleans might enter phase two, despite Governor John Bel Edwards announcing the state would do so last Friday.

It’s not immediately clear how the rules of Phase 2 would differ in the city, but many wonder when bars that do not serve food will be able to reopen — a key piece in Edwards’ Phase 2.