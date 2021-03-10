LDH: providers in all 64 parishes set to receive vaccines this week

The Louisiana Department of Health says that 618 vaccine providers across the state will receive very limited doses of COVID vaccine this week.

The providers include 258 chain pharmacies (including 123 Walmarts, 14 Sam’s Club and 64 CVS locations from retail pharmacy program), 151 independent pharmacies, 67 hospitals, 41 public health providers, 27 urgent cares, 34 federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), 21 medical practices, 8 rural health clinics (RHCs) and 11 other healthcare providers.

Providers represent all nine public health regions and 64 parishes of the state.

In Acadia Parish, those providers include:

• Acadia-St. Landry Hospital, 810 S. Broadway St., Church Point: (337) 684-5435

• Biers Pharmacy, 410 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley: (337) 783-3023

• Church Point Community Pharmacy, 731 S. Main St., Church Point: (337) 684-1911; www.communitypharmacyrx.com/

• Iota Family Healthcare, 119 S. Fifth St., Iota: (337) 779-6000; www.facebook.com/Iota-Famikly-Healthcare

• Miller’s Family Pharnacy, 119 S. Fifth St., Iota: (337) 779-2214

• Rayne Medicine Shoppe, 913 The Boulevard, Rayne: (337) 334-3399; rayne.medicineshoppe.com/contact

• Thrifty Way Pharmacy of Church Point, 209 S. Main St., Church Point: (337) 852-4545

• Walmart Pharmacy, 729 Odd Fellows Road, Crowley: (337) 783-2150; www.walmart.com/covidvaccine

A complete list of participating providers can be found at covidvaccine.la.gov.

In addition to these providers, community vaccination events are taking place across the state and are also listed on LDH’s website.

Future distribution is dependent on vaccine made available to the state, among other factors.