Jazz Fest pushed back to October due to COVID

Thu, 01/28/2021 - 5:24pm
NEW ORLEANS

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, typically held in the spring, has been pushed back to October, organizers announced Tuesday.
“It’s taking longer than we want, but we’ll all have our celebration when the time comes,” said Quint Davis, the festival’s producer and director.
“Your health, along with the health of our musicians, food and crafts vendors, and all of the folks that work to make the magic happen, remains the priority as we plan the return of Jazz Fest.”
Jazz Fest 2021 currently is scheduled to begin Oct. 8. Last year’s festival also was postponed to the fall before organizers canceled the event entirely.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2021