Jazz Fest pushed back to October due to COVID

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, typically held in the spring, has been pushed back to October, organizers announced Tuesday.

“It’s taking longer than we want, but we’ll all have our celebration when the time comes,” said Quint Davis, the festival’s producer and director.

“Your health, along with the health of our musicians, food and crafts vendors, and all of the folks that work to make the magic happen, remains the priority as we plan the return of Jazz Fest.”

Jazz Fest 2021 currently is scheduled to begin Oct. 8. Last year’s festival also was postponed to the fall before organizers canceled the event entirely.