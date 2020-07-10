Honor Flight Louisiana suspends D.C. trips for remainder of 2020

Honor Flight Louisiana has announced that all Honor Flights have been suspended for the remainder of 2020.

The decision was made after the national Honor Flight network made the decision to extend their suspension of flight travel for 2020.

“Since 2018, we have flown 28 Veterans to our nation’s capital. We had high expectations for 2020, with over 55 Veterans on our waiting list. After canceling our April 25 flight, we focused all our attention to October 3 to make it the best and most memorable flight yet. Now with the October cancellation, we are disappointed we are unable to honor our nation’s veterans the best way we know how,” said Dillon Mathies, founder and chairman of Honor Flight Louisiana in a press release.

The all-expense paid trips fly World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit national war memorials.

Veterans also have a chance to visit Arlington National Cemetery to witness the Changing of the Guard and participate in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, according to Honor Flight Louisiana.

While flights are suspended, the organizations says that there are tentative plans to honor veterans with an event later this year at the World War II Museum in New Orleans.

“We are planning an event for late in the calendar year for all Guardians and Veterans who have flown with us so far, as well as anyone who was on our waiting list this year,” said Dillon.