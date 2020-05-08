Health officials hosting tele-town halls on next phase of COVID-19 battle

The Louisiana Public Health Institute and Department of Health are hosting a regional series of tele-town halls. Deputy Director of LDH’s Office of Community Partnerships and Health Equity Earl Benjamin-Robinson will serve as a moderator and says the events will help calm uncertainties.

The meeting for Region 4, of which Acadia Parish is included: will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 13 (https://bit.ly/2Ss1sNF).

“What these town halls do is provide opportunities for information to be shared so that communities know how to protect themselves and know where resources are,” said Benjamin-Robinson.

The meetings will address COVID-19 response measures and the phased re-opening approach. Benjamin-Robinson says there will also be time dedicated to addressing community concerns.

“Thirty to 40 minutes is spent answering questions that individuals have. They send those questions via a chat to the system that we use, GoToMeeting, and then we answer those questions,” said Benjamin-Robinson.

The events will also include local panelists including the region’s medical director, faith-based leaders, community advocates, and local elected officials. Benjamin-Robinson says the events will continue to enforce the importance of mitigation efforts during the reopening.

“Understanding what one’s risks are, if they have underlying health issues and really making certain people know what is meant by social distancing,” said Benjamin-Robinson.