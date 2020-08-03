Edwards responds to bar-owner suits

Several bar owners in Louisiana have filed a class-action lawsuit against Governor John Bel Edwards alleging the order to close bars in the name of COVID-19 mitigation is unfair to them and detrimental to their business.

The suit alleges that bars have been unfairly singled out in the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

During a recent press briefing Edwards responded to questions concerning the lawsuit.

“I believe at the end of the day that the court will fully understand that not only do I have the authority under the Constitution, the laws of the United States to do what I’ve done, but what I’ve done is absolutely essential,” he said.

The bar owners’ suit alleges that only a small number of cases can be traced backed to bars.

The Louisiana Department of Health has reported that there have been 464 confirmed cases of the disease that can be traced back to 41 different drinking establishments.

“It has been determined by healthcare professionals that there are some environments, some venues that are so conducive to the spread of the coronavirus that they really cannot be done safely and are bar rooms are one of those, unfortunately,” Edwards said.