Edwards ‘confident’ state will move to Phase 2 in early June

On Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 35,316 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. This includes 278 additional cases than were reported yesterday.

A total of 2,485 people have died of the disease in Louisiana. This includes 27 more deaths than were reported yesterday.

LDH also reported that 931 people are hospitalized and that 110 require ventilators.

There were no changes in the numbers for Acadia Parish, where 262 confirmed cases and 12 deaths have been confirmed.

One week into Phase 1 of reopening, Gov. John Bel Edwards is already eyeing the start of June for when the state could potentially enter Phase 2.

The governor says he’s optimistic the state will make it to Phase 2 of the White House’s guidelines for reopening by the tentative date of June 5.

“Well I’m optimistic, but I know we have to look at the data,” said the governor.

It all hinges on whether Louisianans do their part, though, to stop the spread, he added.

“If the people of Louisiana will continue to social distance, wear their masks, engage in good hygiene, then there’s no reason why we can’t continue to see improvements in our cases, even as we open up more businesses and houses of worship to more people, and so forth,” said Edwards.

The governor says officials will make the decision by looking at COVID-like symptoms being reported to emergency rooms across the state, the number of COVID-19 cases, testing, and hospitalizations.

“The timeline that we’ve set forth is to get the data over the next two weeks,” said Edwards.

“When we can relax those [nursing home] restrictions, I’m not sure. I don’t believe that the federal government through the CDC has recommended that we relax those rules yet, and there’s still a lot of COVID-19 out there,” Edwards said.

This comes as the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has started listing the number of cases and deaths at each nursing home in Louisiana.

“When you see it [coronavirus] in a nursing home, where you know that the people there, by definition, are vulnerable because of their age, because of co-morbidity, and in most cases because of both. So obviously it’s one of the things you’re concerned about,” said Edwards.

The governor is expected to make his announcement on whether Louisiana is ready for Phase 2 on June 1. That way, businesses that have been closed will have time to prepare.