Caucus chairs ask legislators to stay at home through May 15

The chairmen of the Senate Democratic Caucus, the House Democratic Caucus and the Legislative Black Caucus are asking legislative leaders to adhere to the governor’s stay-at-home order.

In a letter to Gov John Bel Edwards, Senate President Paige Cortez and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder dated Tuesday, April 28, the caucus chairs call for united legislative action.

“Please know that we genuinely appreciate the actions you have take to ensure that the state of Louisiana takes every precaution to slow the spread of this horrid COVID-19 virus that has forever changed our lives,” the group wrote.

“By copy of this correspondence, in our official capacity as Chairmen of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus, the Senate Democratic Caucus and the House Democratic Caucus, we are respectifully requeting that the Senate President Paige Cortez and Louisiana House of Representatives Speaker Clay Schexnayder honor (the governor’s) ‘stay-at-home order’ in accordance with the available medical advice and scientific data.”

The letter continues: “It could be a devastating blow to the strides made and to the safety of our residents, our staff and members if we returned to business as usual prematurely. Confusion fosters disarray and fear. Mixed messages from public office counters our ability to truly recover, economically and physically.

“We believe that it is imperative for the overall health and welfare of all Louisiana citizens that the executive branches act in unison by returning to the state Capitol with strict protocols on May 15.”

The 2020 Louisiana State Legislature convened on March 9, the date the first case of coronavirus was discovered in New Orleans. The session adjourns on June 1.

The Legislature initially suspended its session from March 16 through March 31. After reconvening on March 31, the legislature suspended its session indefinitely.

Final adjournment is no later than 6 p.m. on Monday, June 1.