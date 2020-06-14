Area baseball/softball standouts earn state All-Academic honors

Acadia Parish is rich in talent when it comes to high school baseball and softball.

Not only are players physically capable, but they are mentally tough as well.

Brains and brawn.

That was more than evident when the LHSAA released its 2019-2020 All-Academic teams; it included 20 locals, including four that earned composite team honors.

In softball, Rayne’s Kassidie Bourgeois, Crowley High’s Jocelyn Marceaux and Church Point’s Olivia Benoit each earned a spot on the composite team, which consisted of 91 student athletes from every classification across the state.

In baseball, Rayne’s Tanner LaGrange was named to the composite team, as well.

There were 66 players across the state that earned composite team honors in baseball.

All athletes with a 4.0 or better grade point average earn a spot on the composite team.

Acadia Parish was also well represented on the All-Academic class teams.

Student-athletes who attained a grade point average of 3.5000 or above within their school’s class/division make the team.

Crowley High landed four players on the Class 3A softball team in Abigail Wulf (3.9473), Gabrielle Wulf (3.9047), Alana Abshire (3.8571) and Aaliyah Fontenot (3.6190).

Also in Class 3A, Church Point’s Dakota Dupre (3.9286), Lindsey Lyons (3.7619) and Aline Savoy (3.5238) also made the team as well as Iota’s Ryley Crochet (3.9534) and Madelyn Link (3.8695).

In Class 4A, Rayne landed two on the team in Elizabeth Daigle (3.6956) and Lexie Marks (3.5454).

Rayne also landed a spot on the All-Academic Class 4A baseball team as Chandler Broussard made the list with a 3.5000 GPA.

Iota’s Andrew Ashby made the Class 3A team with a 3.5555 and Ben Broussard (3.5000) was named to the Class 2A team.

Northisde Christian’s Koye Credeur (3.6710) and Lance Martin (3.5200) made the Class C squad.