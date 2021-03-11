Article Image Alt Text

Youth Employment event here Saturday

Thu, 03/11/2021 - 12:07pm
CROWLEY

Acadiana Workforce Solutions will host a Youth Employment Event on Saturday, March 13.
The event will be held at the Acadia Parish Courthouse, 500 N. Parkerson Ave. in Crowley, from 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Any and all youths ages 16-24 are invited to attend.
Information will be available and enrollment will be open for paid internships and work experience opportunities.
For more information contact Tameka Hicks at (337) 591-6553 or Tameka.Hicks@acadianaworkforce.org.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2021