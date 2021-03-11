Youth Employment event here Saturday

Acadiana Workforce Solutions will host a Youth Employment Event on Saturday, March 13.

The event will be held at the Acadia Parish Courthouse, 500 N. Parkerson Ave. in Crowley, from 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Any and all youths ages 16-24 are invited to attend.

Information will be available and enrollment will be open for paid internships and work experience opportunities.

For more information contact Tameka Hicks at (337) 591-6553 or Tameka.Hicks@acadianaworkforce.org.