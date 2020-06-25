Youth ‘Spread Some Love’ Rally held at Rayne Pavilion

RAYNE - For 10-year-old Amiyah Rose Jones-Settle, Saturday’s “Youth Rally for Equality and Justice” was held for the purpose to promote peace, equality, justice, youth activism and youth empowerment.

As the organization’s founder of “Spread Some Love” of youth activism and enlightenment organization, she had a vision, one that came true on June 20 at the Rayne Frog Festival Pavilion between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

With the help of her grandmother, Anita Jones, and cousin, Tekiya Jones, Amiyah came up with an idea of the peaceful youth rally as she saw the need for increased unity within her community of Rayne.

Amiyah believes that young people must be involved in bringing about positive change not just for young people, but for the entire community.

The Rayne native was inspired to do something for her community as she watch what was unfolding on television during the past few weeks. She felt she needed to do something and help her community in anyway possible.

What better way than to gather peacefully, share ideas and bring about positive change for Rayne.

Numerous speakers, youth and adults, were on hand for the rally where they spoke of positive, needed changes for the good of the community, state and nation.

Amiyah notes, “I created this organization because I believe that there needs to be more unity within our communities.

“I have seen the negative events that are taking place in our country, and I believe that young people need to be a part of the solution.

“The things that are happening right now will affect my future. Adults try to keep difficult things from us, but we understand and want to help.”

Admission for the youth rally was free to the general public.

Special thanks are expressed to the many volunteers and special guests who were in attendance.