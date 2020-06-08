Woman arrested in Iota stabbing

A Eunice woman suffered multiple stab wounds allegedly at the hands of her new boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend.

According to Iota Police Chief Damon Daigle, it happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday inside the Dollar General store.

Daigle said 25-year-old India Mayne of Eunice got into a fight with her ex-boyfriend in the store and punched him in the face.

He said she then stabbed the new girlfriend three times.

The female victim was transported to a local hospital where she was treated and released late Sunday evening, and the male victim did not sustain any serious injuries, Daigle said.

Mayne was arrested at the scene and charged with simple battery and aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon.

She is being held in the Acadia Parish jail, pending bond, Daigle said.

In an unrelated case, a man wanted in connection with a stabbing death in Baton Rouge early Saturday was arrested in Crowley, according to authorities.

Baton Rouge Police were called to an apartment on Jefferson Highway around 6 a.m. Saturday, where they discovered 21-year-old Kinnedy Smith deceased from stab wounds.

Police said the suspect, only identified as being Smith’s boyfriend, called and reported that he had stabbed his girlfriend inside the apartment. They said he injured himself in the stabbing as well.

The suspect, not identified by police, was apprehended by State Troopers in the Crowley area and placed in a local hospital for injuries. Authorities said he was heading to Texas when he was located and arrested.

Police say the 27-year-old suspect will be transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison upon his release from the hospital and will be charged with second-degree murder.