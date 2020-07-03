Why is the census so important for Rayne?

RAYNE - As noted by Jeff Duhe during a City Council meeting just a few months ago, the 2020 Census is vital for not only the city of Rayne and Acadia Parish, but for the state as well.

Duhe also reminded everyone that this area lost a seat in the House due to redistricting, a direct result of only a 71% response of the state during the 2010 Census.

In addition to misplaced citizens following Hurricanes Katrina and Rita at that time, everything was shifted around and this area now has one less representative -- “a voice in Baton Rouge that is no longer heard on our behalf,” Duhe noted.

To date, slightly over 50 percent of households have submitted census information or filled out their census forms, partly due to the extraordinary circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 coronavirus with closures, restrictions and out-of-the-ordinary situations.

However, during information Duhe provided, it was predicted the 2020 census was to be lower than in 2010 even before the coronavirus situation. And from all indications, it looks like that will be the case.

Citizens are reminded that the census results, or lack thereof, not only affects representation throughout the state and parishes, it also determines how much funding the federal government distributes to the states, parishes and cities.

Note that for every citizen who is counted every 10 years during the census, that’s $2,291 each. When you begin adding zeroes to that number for every 10, 100 or 1,000 census numbers that are not turned in, that’s a lot of money the cities and the state do not receive.

The average census response for Acadia Parish is 74%. But, the parish fell short as a whole in 2010 with 71% and also in 2000 with only 73%.

When an area falls short and citizens don’t respond, that’s money that a community doesn’t receive, and that can add up when on a tight budget like all cities are right now.

The city of Rayne posted a 75% response for the 2010 census, which sounds good, but means that 25% of Rayne households did not fill out a simple form, leaving 25% of federal funds on the table. What city does not need additional funding?

Duhe suggested that Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux and the City Council to possibly assemble a group of volunteers to basically remind Rayne citizens to respond to next year’s census and possibly assist when needed.

The 2020 census began on April 1, but your input is still needed and can be submitted to assist our city, parish and state receive the funds needed to assist with funding for needed projects.

Every household should have received a census packet including simple questions to answer. If not, the 2020 Census is available online at My2020Census.Gov. You can also call 1-844-330-2020 to get more information or request a form by mail. It will be easy, safe, and confidential.

Due to COVID-19, the self-response dates have been extended. The 2020 Census non-response follow-up will begin August and end Oct. 31.

Currently, Louisiana has a 55.7 percent self-response rate compared to the national self-response rate of 61.4 percent. Approximately 1.3 million Louisiana households have already responded to the 2020 Census, but Louisiana ranks 44th in the nation and last in the Deep South.

REMINDER: Every Louisianan should stand up and be counted in the 2020 Census. The US Census is more than just a count of our population, it determines billions of dollars of federal funding for a variety of programs that support millions of Louisianans.

Census data is also used to determine eligibility, compute formulas for fund allocation, rank projects, and set interest rates for a variety of federal programs, including Title 1 grants, Head Start, and tax credits.

Participating in the Census is also the basis for ensuring fair political representation, and helps determine our congressional representation in Washington D.C. and provides the data used to draw district lines.

Please do your part so Rayne and Acadia Parish can receive the federal funds they deserve.