We’re going on a ‘Bear Hunt’ and on a bear hunt we will go

RAYNE - Join the fun if you would like to participate in a simple and safe event, a "Bear Hunt."

Numerous homes throughout the city have been noted with bears and stuffed animals as they provide the fun for the little ones during a car ride or walks complete at a safe distance.

Included here are just a few bears and stuffed animals for Rayne’s “Bear Hunt” now being enjoyed by the citizens of Rayne, one of many events offered for safe participation during the coronavirus quarantine.

The field trip-type event was an original idea shared through Facebook that has been enjoyed by communities throughout the nation.

So take your little ones out and about for a safe drive and make a list of how many bears or special keepsakes they can find while practicing social distancing.

Let the entire family have fun!