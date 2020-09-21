Article Image Alt Text

UPDATED - One dead in Rayne shooting

Mon, 09/21/2020 - 3:40pm
RAYNE

Police in Rayne are investigating a daylight shooting that left one person dead.
Police Chief Carroll J. Stelly said Rayne Police detectives are investigating the shooting that occurred just after noon on Monday, Sept. 21
Rayne Police dispatch was notified of a shooting on The Boulevard at its intersection with Arceneaux Drive at 12:17 p.m., according to Stelly.
Officers and medical personnel responded to the scene and found one victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported by ambulance to Lafayette General, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Detectives are interviewing witnesses and processing the scene for evidence. An arrest is expected in the near future and the investigation is continuing at press time.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020