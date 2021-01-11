UL students steer marketing, sales for pro race car driver

Professional NASCAR driver Michel Disdier has added extra horsepower to his racing team – a group of University of Louisiana at Lafayette students.

Disdier, who is from France, has chosen members of the B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration’s sales program to lead his U.S. sales and marketing efforts in 2021, including corporate sponsorship management.

Disdier has established himself as a top competitor on several NASCAR circuits, including the Canadian Tire Series and the Camping World Truck Series.

His 2021 season will begin when he races in NASCAR’s NextEra Energy 250 event on Friday, Feb. 12, at the Daytona International Speedway.

“I’m 100 percent confident that we will do a great job together and get to the checkered flag on the first position. I’m always excited to collaborate with young students. They always bring good energy, different views, and smart ideas,” Disdier said of his collaboration with Moody College of Business students.

“Also, our company name is Lafayette Racing, so maybe this is just our destiny to work together,” he added.

Members of the UL Lafayette Sales Team are: Allison Gaubert, a management major with a concentration in professional sales, and Morgan Boggs, Megan DeJean, and Mackenzie Marze, who are each marketing majors minoring in professional sales.

UL Lafayette’s Dr. Valerie McGehee, a marketing instructor and interim director of the Moody College of Business’ Northwestern Mutual Sales and Research Lab, mentors the team. She is helping the students coordinate with Disdier’s racing team.

“I am so proud of these students. They never hesitated or questioned their ability to take on this work, and they continue to impress me. We have weekly Zoom meetings with Michel to update him on our progress and he has been wonderful to collaborate with,” McGehee said.

Team members said leading sales and marketing efforts for the race car driver will provide invaluable experience; they are also anxious to do their part to help Disdier succeed.

Marze, who “loves sports, especially NASCAR,” will oversee sponsorships. “I have an opportunity to learn how to market, strategize, present, and adapt to a whole new culture and brand.”

DeJean, who will direct sales and social media, is looking forward to “taking everything we have been learning throughout college and putting it into practice for a real client.”

Allison Gaubert, who will direct logistics and media, is excited at the prospect of collaborating with her fellow sales team members “to help Michel reach his goals on the racetrack.”

“We all work so well together and are dedicated to this project,” she explained.

Morgan Boggs’ role will be promotional marketing and branding. The project won’t be all work and no play, though. “I’m most excited to get the chance to see him race. I’ve never been to NASCAR but I always watch it on TV with my dad.”

Learn more about NASCAR racing driver Michel Disdier.