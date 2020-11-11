UL reporing surge in COVID cases

UL is reporting the most cases of covid-19 on campus since the pandemic began. Between November 1st and the 7th, the university reported 38 cases mostly among students.

With the increase in positive tests last week, Provost Dr. Jaimie Hebert says they are working to mitigate any additional spreading.

“We do extensive contact tracing. We try and identify whether or not there are clusters occurring. It has enabled us to make some good decisions about whether or not student organizations can meet face-to-face or not. We’ve been able to respond when we’ve seen a rise.”