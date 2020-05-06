UL Ragin Jazz Team honors Victoria Richard

RAYNE - Rayne native and UL student Victoria Richard was honored on Tuesday, April 21, during the Ragin Jazz Dance Team end of the year program.

The event was held online while practicing social distancing during the COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions.

Victoria was a member of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Ragin Jazz dance team for three seasons, taking one season off to represent the Rayne Frog Festival as the 2017 Miss Frog Festival Queen, one of many crowns she has worn while representing the Frog Festival and City of Rayne.

During her three seasons as a Ragin Jazz dancer she has experienced things she never thought possible. She performed in SEC stadiums like the University of Alabama and Mississippi State University, performed in the Super Dome several times, and was able to experience two bowl games during her time on the team, the R+L Carriers Bowl in New Orleans and the Lending Tree Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Victoria has had numerous appearances around Acadiana and also competed on the national level for three years with the team in Disney World.

As for awards, during her rookie year she was awarded the “Rookie of the Year” award, her second year she received the university’s “Ambassador Award” along with the “Ragin Spirit” award.

This year, her final year as a team member, she served as team captain and was awarded “MVP of the Year” along with the the “Ragin Spirt” and “Ambassador Award.”

Victoria will graduate next year in May of 2021 with a degree in political science and a minor in sociology.

She also continues to share her passion of dance with the younger generation as a dance instructor and choreographer at Project Dance.

Victoria is a 2016 honor graduate (4.0 GPA) of Rayne High School where she was involved in numerous extracurricular activities.

She is the daughter of Sean and Holly Richard of Rayne and has represented Rayne and the Frog Festival as queen on many age levels.