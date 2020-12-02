UL Lafayette’s Hazelwood to again chair accreditation council

Dr. Anita Hazelwood of UL Lafayette’s College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions has been appointed to a second term as chair of the Health Information Management Accreditation Council.

The council is part of the Commission on Accreditation for Health Informatics and Information Management Education. CAHIIM is the national accreditation organization for health information management and health informatics degree programs. The University is among more than 350 schools whose HIM program is accredited by CAHIIM.

The 12-member council evaluates associate, baccalaureate and master’s degree programs being considered for accreditation or reaccreditations. The panel makes recommendations to the CAHIIM board. The council also reviews and revises the organization’s accrediting standards.

Accreditation indicates a program has exemplary faculty members, challenging curriculums and ample resources for students, Hazelwood said. “It involves a comprehensive evaluation to ensure programs are equipped to fully prepare students for productive, rewarding careers.”

Hazelwood is the only person ever appointed to a second term as chair of the accrediting agency’s HIM council. Her current term began Jan. 1, and will end Dec. 31. Her second, one-year term will begin on Jan. 1, 2021.

She brings a wealth of experience to the role.

Hazelwood is head of UL Lafayette’s Department of Allied Health and a professor in the University’s Health Information Management program.

She joined the University in 1976 as a laboratory assistant, and became an instructor, assistant professor, associate professor and professor. Hazelwood also directed the University’s HIM program.

She is a nationally recognized medical coding expert who has co-authored coding textbooks used by educators and heath care professionals across the nation.

Hazelwood has been recognized with a Legacy Award from the American Health Information Management Association for her considerable contributions to the profession. The AHIMA is the most widely-recognized professional association for HIM leaders.

She is also among only 213 people who have received an AHIMA fellowship since the association began granting the designation in 2002.