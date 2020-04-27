UL honors excellence with Eminent Faculty Awards

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has recognized five exemplary educators as its 2020 Eminent Faculty class.

The UL Lafayette Foundation sponsors the annual awards. They are the highest recognition the University confers on faculty.

Established in 1965, the awards honor educators for their research, teaching effectiveness, and contributions to their professions and to campus life.

A ceremony planned for March to recognize the 2020 Eminent Faculty recipients was postponed because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The University looks forward to being able to honor these exceptional recipients when it is safe for us to gather again,” said John Blohm, vice president for University Advancement and the Foundation’s CEO.

Dr. Salah Massoud and Dr. Mark Zappi are the Distinguished Professor Award honorees. Massoud is a professor of chemistry. Zappi is a chemical engineering professor.

The Dr. Ray P. Authement Excellence in Teaching Award is named for the University’s fifth president. It has recognized faculty commitment to teaching and innovation since 1992.

This year’s recipients are Lisa Delhomme and Dr. Dianne Olivier. Delhomme is a master instructor and director of the Health Information Management program in the College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions. Olivier is a professor in the College of Education, and coordinator of the college’s doctoral program in the Department of Educational Foundations and Leadership.

The Leadership in Service Award recipient is Dr. Geoffrey Stewart, an associate professor of marketing in the B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration.

The Foundation first presented the award in 2016. It honors a faculty member who combines service learning with classroom instruction to forge skills and knowledge that students can apply to community leadership opportunities.

The University selects the honorees based on recommendations from a faculty committee. Each recipient receives a $5,000 stipend.

Lisa Delhomme is a master instructor and director of the Health Information Management program in the College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions.

She is a past recipient of the Col. Jean Migliorino and Lt. Col. Philip J. Piccione 1951 Commemorative Endowed Nursing Faculty Award for Teaching Excellence.

Delhomme was elected to a four year-term on the American Health Information Management Association’s Council for Excellence in Education in 2019.

Dr. Dianne Olivier is coordinator of the doctoral program in the Department of Educational Foundations and Leadership in the College of Education.

She holds the Joan D. and Alexander S. Haig/BORSF Endowed Professorship in Education. Her research interests include professional learning communities, educational leadership, change process and school culture.

Olivier is a Jackson Scholar Mentor for minority doctoral students through the University Council for Educational Administration.

Dr. Salah Massoud is a professor of chemistry in the Ray P. Authement College of Sciences. He received a research associate fellowship supported by the Swiss National Foundation.

A main research interest is coordination chemistry that is relevant to biological systems and material sciences.

This includes areas such as anticancer compounds and the process in plants and algae by which atmospheric carbon dioxide is converted into organic carbon compounds, such as carbohydrates.

Dr. Geoffrey Stewart is an associate professor of marketing in the B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration.

He is the Moody Company/BORSF Eminent Scholar Endowed Chair in Regional Business Development. His research supports regional economic development in developing and maintaining relationships between regional businesses, non-profit organizations and the Moody College of Business Administration faculty.

Stewart is a past recipient of the Hormel Meritorious National Teaching Award from the Marketing Management Association.

Dr. Mark Zappi is a chemical engineering professor. He is executive director of University’s Energy Institute of Louisiana, and holds the BORSF Endowed Chair in Bioprocessing.

His research includes production of green fuels and chemicals, environmental engineering, and energy markets development.

As part of recent research, Zappi is leading faculty and student researchers on a $2.2 million project to develop a biorefinery system for NASA that would help support human life on Mars.