Tropical forecasters watching Gulf

Forecasters are watching an area of disturbed weather over the Central Bahamas.

This area of unorganized showers and thunderstorms is expected to slide westward across the Florida Peninsula and into the Gulf of Mexico by next week.

Conditions across the Gulf of Mexico should be conducive for strengthening but as of now, forecasters are not being that aggressive with this system.

The National Hurricane Center is only giving this area of disturbed weather a 20 percent probability of becoming a tropical cyclone over the next five days.

Locally forecasters in Acadiana are already bumping up rain chances for over the weekend and early next week.