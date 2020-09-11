Tropical forecasters watching Gulf

Fri, 09/11/2020 - 12:41pm

Forecasters are watching an area of disturbed weather over the Central Bahamas.
This area of unorganized showers and thunderstorms is expected to slide westward across the Florida Peninsula and into the Gulf of Mexico by next week.
Conditions across the Gulf of Mexico should be conducive for strengthening but as of now, forecasters are not being that aggressive with this system.
The National Hurricane Center is only giving this area of disturbed weather a 20 percent probability of becoming a tropical cyclone over the next five days.
Locally forecasters in Acadiana are already bumping up rain chances for over the weekend and early next week.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020