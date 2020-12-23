Tribune's ‘Christmas Cash’ winner announced

RAYNE - Sandra Robichaux of Rayne was surprised to receive a phone call informing her that she was named winner of the 2020 Annual Rayne Acadian-Tribune’s Annual Christmas Cash Shopping Spree.

Her winning entry was submitted at Sonic Drive-In of Rayne, one of the 17 sponsoring city merchants who provided Robichaux with a variety of gift cards and prizes.

Joining Robichaux for the presentation was Josie Henry, Rayne Acadian-Tribune’s Advertising Manager, who made the presentation of the numerous gift certificates and prize cards to be used throughout the city in the coming weeks, just in time for Christmas.

The 2020 sponsors included: Acadia Animal Medical Center, Bombshell Beauty Bath Cosmetics, Candlyland Cottage and Ice Cream Shoppé, Champagne’s Grocery, Chef Roy’s Frog City Café, Farmer’s True Value Hardware, Gabe’s Cajun Foods, Gary Matte Hardware, Gautreaux’s Donuts, Gossen Funeral Home, London EE & Co., Mon Reve Boutique, Mouton Pharmacy, Nonc Kev’s Specialty Meats, Piggly Wiggly of Rayne, Sonic of Rayne and Trahan Foods.