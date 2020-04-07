Trahan announces additional changes to City Court dates
City Judge M’elise Trahan has announced a number of scheduling changes in court dates in the wake of the extension of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order.
Court dates have been postponed as follows:
State Court on March 18 — moved to May 20
City Court on March 25 — moved to May 28
Juvenile Traffic on March 24 — moved to June 17
Sentencing Court on March 24 — moved to June 17
State Court on April 29 — moved to July 29
City Court on April 14 — moved to July 21
Juvenile Traffic on April 15 — moved to June 25
Sentencing Court on April 15 — moved to June 25
All court times remain the same as previously scheduled, according to Trahan. Anyone with questions regarding any of the above should call 788-4117.