Toys for Tots applications available

The ASSIST Agency, Inc., will be taking applications for Toys for Tots sponsored by the U.S. Marines.

Applicants must reside in Acadia Parish. Children up to 12 years old (special needs children may be older) will be considered to receive Toys for Tots.

Proof of need and identification is required. Parent’s or guardian’s photo ID and the Social Security card and Medicaid card for each child or the SNAP printout with each child and their complete Social Security numbers listed must accompany the application.

Applications can be picked up at the ASSIST office at 11 N. Parkerson Ave., Crowley. Completed applications along with proper documents must be turned in to the ASSIST office by 3 p.m. on Nov. 6.

Late or incomplete applications or applications with missing documentation will not be considered. Faxed, mailed, or emailed applications will not be accepted.

For more information, call 788-7551, ext. 138.