Tourist Commission tables Chamber’s management offer

Members of the Acadia Parish Tourist Commission will take a few weeks to consider a management proposal offered by the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce.

Meanwhile, work to upgrade the job description of the commission’s executive director is underway as the APTC moves toward replacing long-time director Gwen Hanks, who retired in July.

Back in June, the Chamber proposed a cooperative endeavor agreement in which it would assume marketing and administrative services of the Commission.

Amy Thibodeaux, APTC secretary-treasurer and president / CEO of the parish Chamber, presented the proposal.

The unexpected offer met with some initial resistance and commissioners requested that it be resubmitted in writing.

Discussion was postponed at the July meeting because commissioners said they hadn’t had enough time to study it. The August and September meetings were canceled — August by COVID, September by Hurricane Laura.

A sizable delegation from Rayne was present for the October meeting when the proposal was slated to be voted upon.

Thibodeaux reiterated that this would not be a “merger” of the Chamber and the Tourist Commission. If accepted, she explained, the Chamber would assume the management of the Commission.

Thibodeaux would serve as executive director with a newly appointed Chamber vice president to be named to head up the Commission.

The “vice president of tourism” would be selected by Thibodeaux, subject to ratification by the Commission.

She refuted what she called “rumors out there” that the Chamber is looking for a cash payment from the Commission or that the Chamber is simply looking for office space.

“The Tourist Commission would be invoiced only for whatever services it rendered,” she said. “That would not exceed what the Commission is currently paying for its staff.

“If this proposal is approved, I would, of course, remove myself from the Commission,” Thibodeaux said. “And I’m not getting a pay raise for this.”

Fran Bihm, APTC chair, said she thinks the Commission is functioning according to the statute under which it was formed.

“I see no benefit in having another entity manage this commission,” she said.

Peggy King of Rayne noted that the Rayne Chamber of Commerce is not a member of the Acadia Parish Chamber and expressed concern that, with the management under the supervision of the parish Chamber, Rayne would “not be heard equally.”

Thibodeaux assured that would not happen, noting that the Chamber regularly works closely with non-member businesses across the parish.

Jennifer Autin, director of business development at the Rayne Chamber, asked Thibodeaux if she thought she could give equal attention to both the Acadia Chamber and the tourist commission.

“I don’t want Rayne to get lost in the shuffle since we’re not a member of the Acadia Parish Chamber,” she said.

Thibodeaux again assured that she is up to the task and would not neglect the Rayne area.

Jeremy Lavergne pointed out that the Rayne Chamber, of which he is president, “has had to make huge changes” in its operation during the past year due primarily to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think the Tourist Commission is going to have to make some changes also in order to move forward,” he said.

On the recommendation of Commissioner Harold Fonte, who said, “I don’t buy something I don’t understand,” the issue was tabled until the November meeting.

In other business, Rayne Commissioner Suzette Leonards and At-large Commissioner Bart Wild were appointed to review and update the job description of the Commission’s executive director.

The new job description will be presented for approval before the Commission advertises to fill the position.

Bihm said she hopes to have a new director in place by the end of the current calendar year.

Also, Emily Mire of Estherwood was appointed to chair a committee to update the Commission’s bylaws.