Tempers flare at committee meetings

After three-plus hours of fairly routine agenda items, Wednesday night’s Crowley City Council committee meetings erupted into a yelling match between councilmen.

The Revenue and Finance Committee was asked to consider a recommendation to the full council to appropriate $80,000 to Axon Enterprise, Inc. a Scottsdale, Arizona company that develops technology and weapons products for law enforcement. The amount represents two prior years’ payments for police body cameras.

The motion included an amendment to the 2020 budget to authorize the payment prior to the end of the budget year on Aug. 30.

Alderman Steven Premeaux then asked if the appropriation represented the total payment or the first of two payments.

Jeff Cavell, committee chairman, answered that, to his understanding it was the first two payments of five total for a grand total “in excess of $200,000.”

“Is this the body cameras that were supposed to be paid two years ago that we thought were paid?” asked Alderman Vernon “Step” Martin.

Cavell explained, “These are the cameras that were signed into contract by an individual who was not supposed to sign a contract, therefore, it was never paid, or approved to be paid, unless it was paid out of the police department budget — which it never was.”

Martin countered, “You know, everybody makes mistakes, but to say we been owing these people... What I’m trying to say, it is what it is. I don’t know who done it (but) the City of Crowley looks like a bunch of fools.”

Martin asked if there had been any threat of repossession of the cameras by the company.

Capt. Troy Hebert, seated in the audience, said the camera company is “almost to the point of taking the cameras back” due to non-payment.

“What happens if we don’t pay it? Will they pick them up?” asked Alderman Sammy Reggie.

Hebert said the city would be responsible for the bill since the department has been using the equipment for two years and they are storing the evidence on their software.

Cavell explained that City Attorney Tom Regan is working on a lease agreement with Axon’s corporate council.

In making the motion to pay for the two years in arrears, Cavell read from a pre-written statement.

“Under (Louisiana Revised Statute) 33:404 A(4), the mayor shall sign all contracts on behalf of the municipality. This was reinforced by Attorney General Opinion 07-0018,” Cavell began. “The (AG) opinion states that, even if the board of aldermen approve the appropriation of funds for a contract to take place that, without the signature of the mayor, the contract ‘is without any legal effect.’”

Cavell then quoted Revised Statute (33:423) outlining the duties of the police chief, that he “has general responsibility for law enforcement in the municipality, and is charged with the enforcement of all ordinances within the municipality and all applicable state laws.”

The alderman went on to explain that the city was cited by the Legislative Auditor two years ago for violating the state bid law, specifically “for the purchase of the chief’s pickup truck, because of the extras the chief of police had the dealer include after the fact.”

Another finding, according to Cavell was rendered last year due to “the miscellaneous gas receipts from the CPD transport and taxi service of a parent to a correctional facility for a personal visitation, then (for) asking to have 40 percent of all traffic fines from TED’s be placed in a special account for only the police to use, which is in violation of state law.

“We see the ongoing behavior and actions of someone who clearly is not being held accountable for applicable state laws, as you and I are, by the very person whose job it is to do so.

“I want to be clear for all to understand how we got here and why we are discussing this matter,” Cavell continued. “The chief of police stepped outside the role of his authority and entered into that of the mayor’s authority by signing into contract the city for body cameras, an action that will be excused with, ‘I was not aware,’ or ‘I apologize,’ or, even as a detective put it in an email, ‘an honest mistake.’

“Saying I’m sorry in lieu of asking permission or following protocol doesn’t cut it. This action by the chief is costing the city in excess of $200,000.

“If I were to rob a bank or be stopped doing 75 miles an hour on Parkerson, would I be able to say I’m sorry, I was not aware of the speed limit, it was an honest mistake, and get away with my reckless behavior? I would expect not.

“So to be understood correctly this isn’t about body cameras. It is about using the power of one’s office to avoid having to play by the rules,” Cavell said. “We hear constantly the words accountability, checks and balances, transparency but it seems only to be directed to those who we choose not to favor. Where’s the accountability in this? At what point will this board say enough already and hold accountable the very person who we’ve afforded a $3.4 million budget and yet continues to come to us for more and who continues to circumvent the system leaving us to having to fund $80,000 today — $80,000 of tax payer’s money, not the police department’s money.

“Having said this and in order not to ruin the city’s credit or our police department’s ability to execute their job, although reluctant, I am in support of moving forward with the measure as Mr. Tom Regan has presented in his letter to Axon’s Corporate Council. But I must reiterate that the mayor, and only the mayor, on behalf of the city, has the authority to sign contracts.

“Actions have consequences. Bad actions should result in unfavorable consequences!”

Before the vote, however, Martin interjected, “Point of order, I don’t know where the hell that came from but let me explain something to you.”

Cavell interupted, asking Martin what exactly was his point of order.

“My point of order is very simple,” Martin responded, “you are talking about doing the right thing, you talking about accessibility for what is needed for this council to produce. If you talking about that damn administration, buddy, it ain’t happening. Every time we ask for something we don’t get a damn thing from city hall. I find it funny."

Cavell, as chairman of the committee meeting, asked for Martin to stay on topic.

Martin charged back, “I am on topic, I’m germane on this one.”

When Cavell disagreed, saying Martin was out of order, Martin argued, “No, no you don’t call me out of order!”

The back-and-forth continued to escalate.

“You do not have the right to put the chief down like you just done,” said Martin. “The only thing to question is why the mayor did not call the chief and say, ‘You can’t sign it, let me sign it,’ but waited two years to do it... I refuse to let you put the chief down.”

Mayor Tim Monceaux attempted to answer the charge but was cut off.

“Let me tell you something, fool,” Martin yelled. “No, no we gonna be out of order, but you don’t have no right, because its not your call, it is this council’s call and I think everyone feels the same way is all he had to do was call the chief.”

Cavell again attempted to call the meeting back to order.

“Mr. Martin, this is my committee, you are out of order. Please excuse yourself from the chambers if you can’t behave any better. Thank you.”

It took a few moments, but Martin began to gather up his papers and stood to leave.

“You don’t have the right to put down the chief without him here to defend himself,” he told Cavell as he prepared to leave.

Cavell answered that it was the chief’s prerogative not to be present, pointing out that he had been there earlier.

“The proof is in the pudding,” Martin said as he headed for the exit. “And you (referencing Mayor Monceaux) wonder why there is a recall. I’m gonna tell you, yours (Cavell’s) is next.”

He then stormed out the council chambers

The committee then voted to unanimously pass the action item to the full council and the meeting ended.

Members of the Revenue and Finance Committee include Cavell, Premeaux, Reggie, Brad Core and Kim Stringfellow.

The committee’s recommendation will be considered by the full council in regular session Wednesday, July 8.