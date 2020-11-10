System tracking COVID-19 in schools

CROWLEY - The Acadia Parish School System has recently faced a situation in which a number of students and/or staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Over the weekend, Iota High School had to cancel its homecoming game due to students testing positive. Church Point High School also canceled its game when players on the opposing team test positive.

During the weekend, a number of Crowley High parents were contacted regarding positive results at that school.

“As we move forward with the school calendar, we continue to exercise all of the safety measures associated with preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the school environment,” said Superintendent Scott Richard.

Those measures include collaborating with the Louisiana Department of Health, Region 4 officials to address positive staff/student situations as it relates to quarantining and testing; continuing various sanitation measures in place at all schools; continuing to adhere to the Governor’s Executive Orders and the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education’s preventive measures in regards to social distancing to the maximum extent possible, facial coverings, large group size restrictions, etc.; and, continuing with standard messaging without violating medical privacy laws to stakeholders if and when we do experience positive cases that require quarantining and isolation of students and/or staff.

“We greatly appreciate everyone’s ongoing cooperation as a school system. We also appreciate everyone monitoring their health for any COVID-19- like symptoms and following the standard protocols in place to prevent the spread in our community.”