Suspect arrested in Friday I-10 shooting

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated a shooting incident on Interstate 10 near Duson.

This incident occurred on Friday, March 19, at approximately 11:30 am.

Upon receiving the call regarding shots being fired at a vehicle, a description was given out to area law enforcement agencies. Scott Police Department was able to locate and stop the suspect vehicle on Interstate 10. SPD detained the driver pending the APSO investigation.

The investigation led investigators to believe that this was a road rage incident. The victims in this case indicated that the suspect vehicle was driving recklessly. As the victims attempted to pull away from this vehicle, the suspect vehicle pulled up on the rear left side of the vehicle and fired several rounds at the victim’s vehicle striking it twice.

No one was injured in the victim’s vehicle, which was occupied by 4 people.

Arrested was Jayvon Thomas Martin, 20, of Lafayette. Martin was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and transferred to the Acadia Parish Jail. Martin was charged with 4 counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder.