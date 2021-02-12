Article Image Alt Text

Super Bowl winner

Fri, 02/12/2021 - 10:10am
CROWLEY

THE POST-SIGNAL / Steve Bandy
Mary T. Broussard of Crowley is the winner of the Crowley Post-Signal’s Super Bowl Contest for correctly choosing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The contest was sponsored by the Crowley Post-Signal and these local businesses: Gatti’s Pizza, Bank of Commerce and Trust Company, Dairy Queen, Coleman’s Sausage & Specialty Meats, the Crowley agents at Farm Bureau Insurance, PJ’s Grill, Don Shetler Chevrolet, Planet Nutrition, Inc. and Shop Rite/Tobacco Plus.

