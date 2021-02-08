Article Image Alt Text

Suires recognized for APSB donation

Mon, 02/08/2021 - 5:40pm
CROWLEY

THE POST-SIGNAL / Desiray Seaux
The Acadia Parish School board recently recognized former school board member John Suire, and his wife Patty for their generosity toward assisting with providing curriculum associated with the Dave Ramsey “Foundations in Personal Finance” materials for high school students. The coursework is being incorporated into the Financial Literacy courses and focuses on helping youth to better understand the importance of sound financial management as they move into adulthood. Making the presentation was from APSB President Delo Hebert, left.

