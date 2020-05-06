Students receive school packets to complete semester

Rayne High School students received learning packets on Monday and Tuesday, April 27 and 28, in the school’s front circle drive to complete studies for the 2019-2020 school year as the campus remains closed for the remainder of the session due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic which has basically closed down most of the nation. As noted in photo, teachers and staff members were busy preparing and distributing packets for each grade level as students drove through the school’s front circle drive. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Lisa Soileaux)