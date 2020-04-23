Students continue school studies at home

RAYNE - The morning bell still rings at schools, but to empty classrooms as the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the landscape of the 2019-2020 school year since mid-March.

With all schools closed with the stay-at-home order issued by Governor John Bel Edwards until at least April 30, homework has become work at home.

Social distancing has become a norm in just a few short weeks, but so has “distance learning.”

Some schools, like Rayne Catholic Elementary, are using distance learning as a way to continue studies and complete assignments, whether it be on computer or paper.

Assignments are sent via email to students where they are completed at home and then returned for grading.

Paper assignments are also sent to students in the same manner; afterwhich, are emailed or texted to teachers to grade and stay on top of the required completed assignments.

In addition to homework assignments, students are also encouraged to complete art work, creative projects and physical education activities.

Zoom classes are also a handy tool being used for face-to-face studies between teachers and their students.

Students and teachers of Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish are tackling distance learning with Google Suite for Education, Screencast-o-matic, Web Quests, Parlay, Pixton Comic Builder, MathXL, CK-12 in math/science and Zoom, just to name a few.

A learning tool being used by most public schools of the Acadia Parish school system is Google Classroom as teachers can communicate assignments to their students through this helpful computer program.

The Acadia Parish School Board website is also being used for resources for each grade level.

Each learning tool allows students to upload assignments and keep up with the school year even though they are not at school.

All the learning tools being used during this difficult time of the COVID-19 pandemic are all being held for the health and safety of students of all grade levels of local communities.

Whether at school or not to hear the school bell ring, students are still learning through the innovation of technology and the dedication of teachers throughout Acadia Parish to continue the 2019-2020 school year despite the dangers of the coronavirus.