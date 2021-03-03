St. Joseph Altar planned at St. Joseph Church March 19

RAYNE - The celebration of the St. Joseph Altar honoring the patron saint on his feast day, March 19, has become a tradition at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne. This tradition will continue this year, but with restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In order to comply with CDC regulations, the Holy Mass, Tupa Tupa Ritual and Blessing of the Altar will all be live streamed. Those in attendance must adhere to social distancing and wear face masks at all times.

The Altar will open for public viewing at 11 a.m. on March 19 and remain open until 4 p.m. in the St. Joseph Church Family Life Center. The annual meatless spaghetti meal will be served throughout that same time frame. Visitors may either dine in or take out.

At 8:20 a.m. on the morning of March 19, the Solemnity of St. Joseph Mass will begin, followed by the Tupa Tupa Ritual at 9 a.m. and Blessing of the Altar.

Everyone is urged to become a part of this tribute to St. Joseph by donating a pair of decorative cakes or breads, a batch of cookies or flowers either bought or from their yard.

In addition, personal statues and icons may be labeled with return information, and blessed as part of the beautiful St. Joseph Altar, then returned at the close of the celebration.

Preparations for the St. Joseph Altar will began on Thursday, March 18, in the Family Life Center. Donations may be brought from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on that day

Anyone interested in learning more about this tradition, making a donation or helping with the set-up process can contact Linda Ancona at linletters@hotmail.com or at 337-660-5314.

There is no charge to attend this celebration or for the meal that is served to all who attend. However, donations will be accepted to help defray costs.

Offering of Love,

Donations

The St. Joseph Altar is an offering of love, labor & sacrifice honoring the patron saint on his feast day. This celebration has become a tradition in St. Joseph Parish, and throughout the world.

According to legend, this custom originated in Medieval Sicily during a time of drought and famine. In desperation, the people prayed to St. Joseph for help and intercession. When the rains came and their crops prospered, their prayers were answered! In thanksgiving they made offerings of food, their most prized possession, on a beautiful altar. They then invited all the poor and needy to share in their prayers and festivities.

The altar draped in white and adorned with flowers, had three levels to represent the Holy Trinity. The choicest grains, fruits, vegetables, breads, seafood and wines were selected, shaping and designing them into elaborate decorations and placing them in pairs to represent the balance and harmony of creation.

This devotion continues, as an altar laden with food is prepared annually by the parishioners of St. Joseph Parish in Rayne. In holding with tradition, each celebration is an act of humility and love where all food and decorations are derived from the generosity of friends and neighbors. Likewise, all proceeds are then donated to the poor and needy of the area.