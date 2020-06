LSN STAFF PHOTO / Josie Henry

Family members of the late Leo Spaetgens, World War II veteran, were on hand recently at the Spaetgens home to accept a U.S. Flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol. The presentation was made at the request of U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins. Among those in attendance for the presentation were, from left, Chuck Vondenstein, Johnny Spaetgens, Mrs. Ruby Spaetgens, John Chautin (representing Higgins) and Jack Spaetgens.