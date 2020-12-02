SLCC medical assistant grads earn 100% passing rate on CMA exam

Four classes of South Louisiana Community College’s recent Medical Assistant graduates successfully achieved a 100 percent pass rate on their certification exam by the National Healthcareer Association.

These classes include recent graduates from the Abbeville, Crowley, Opelousas, and Ville Platte campuses.

According to the National Healthcareer Association, the role of the medical assistant is evolving and the number of MAs needed in the workforce is on an upswing.

In addition, the Covid-19 pandemic has increased the need for more MAs along with other health care professionals.

“With the evolution of these changes, the necessity for MAs to be well-trained and qualified is of critical importance. The National Healthcareer Association (NHA)® Medical Assistant (CCMA) Certification program offers a high-stakes certification examination with the purpose of evaluating the knowledge and skills associated with the performance of tasks required for entry-level practice as a MA,” as stated on the association’s website.

“Our Medical Assistant students are dedicated to their studies and this is a testament to their determination to succeed,” said Dr. Jeanine Thomas, SLCC’s associate dean of Nursing and Allied Health.

“We’re proud of these graduates’ accomplishments and we would like to thank our MA faculty – Monica David, Christy Langlinais, and Mary Washington – for providing top-notch instruction to our students.”

Employment of medical assistants is projected to grow 19 percent from 2019 to 2029, much faster than the average for all occupations, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The growth of the aging baby-boom population will continue to increase demand for preventive medical services, which are often provided by physicians. As a result, physicians will hire more assistants to perform routine administrative and clinical duties, allowing the physicians to see more patients.