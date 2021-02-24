Shooting reported in Rayne

Police were called to the 600 block of North Arenas Street Tuesday evening in response to shots fired there.

Responding officers found that multiple shots had been fired toward a vehicle in the parking lot of a nearby business. In addition to the driver, who was entering the vehicle when the shots were fired, one other occupant was identified.

Neither was injured.

Through interviews and investigation, officers identified three juveniles as the suspected shooters. They were apprehended and will be tried in juvenile court, according to Police Chief Carroll J. Stelly.

Meanwhile, Rayne Police continue to investigate a series of shootings reported Friday night, Feb. 19.

Officers were first called to the Seventh Street area at 8:20 p.m. Less than 10 minutes later, at 8:27 p.m., callers reported shots fired near the intersection of Hoffpauir Street and Haley Alley.

About 90 minutes later, at 9:50 p.m. officers were dispatched to another shooting incident. This one was on West Edwards Street, near the Hoffpauir Street / Haley Alley incident.

A 15-year-old female was reportedly injured in that shooting. She was treated and released at a local hospital.

Just six minutes later, officers were called to the 500 block of Fourth Street where a residence was struck by multiple rounds.

Police investigators believe all of these incidents were committed by two local groups of young males. Both groups include multiple individuals suspected in other recent shootings in the area, according to Stelly.

The incidents are believed to be linked to a 2019 homicide case in Rayne.