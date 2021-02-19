Shooting in Estherwood investigated

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 500 block of North LeBlanc Street in Estherwood.

The incident occurred on Sept. 5, 2020, at approx. 11 p.m.

Unknown suspect(s) fired multiple rounds at the residence. Some bullets entered the home but no one was injured.

It is believed the suspects were riding in a four-door sedan.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on a mobile device to report tips anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.