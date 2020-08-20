Sheriff lists recent narcotics arrests
Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson has announced the following drug-related arrests made recently by the Narcotics Division:
• Sheila Daigle, 38, of Estherwood: possession of suboxone, possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Bryan Hamilton, 30, of Rayne: possessin of promethazine, possession of marijuana.
• Dwayne Ohlenforst, 54, of Rayne: possession of methamphetamine.
• John Allen Roche, 51, of Crowley: distribution of hydrocodone.
• Timothy Romero, 30, of Branch: possession of heroin.