School Board holds socially distanced meeting

With very different seating due to the coronavirus social distancing guidelines, the Acadia Parish School Board met for the first time in more than a month.

All board members were spread out in the meeting room and the officials established an email account so that the public could ask questions. However, no email questions were submitted.

During the superintendent comments portion of the meeting, Superintendent Scott Richardd had the following message for graduating seniors:

“Given the extension of the Governor’s Stay-at-Home Order through May 15th, we understand that this timeline disrupts the graduation schedule for the end of this school-year. We’re working with the high school principals to develop alternative plans that will allow for our students to be recognized for this most important achievement, and, at the same time adhere to CDC guidelines.

“We understand that the traditional ceremonies we’re accustomed to having will not be feasible given COVID-19; however, we want to ensure that we make the alternative graduation plans meaningful, especially given the extraordinary challenges that this group of students have been forced to deal with with the early closure of schools.

“It’s our hope to have plans finalized so that we can conduct alternative ceremonies prior to the end of the month of May as delaying past May will present additional challenges for those students that will be pursuing post high school graduation plans.”

During the Routine Items portion of the meeting the following agenda items were approved by the full board:

• The board passed to adopt a resolution to keep the sales tax collection local.

• The recommendation of the Budget and Finance Committee regarding granting permission to advertise pending APSB 16th Section Right of Way applications in the Official Journal.

• The recommendation of the Budget and Finance Committee regarding retaining Broussard, Poche LLP as audit firm for the year ending June 30.

• The recommendation of the Budget and Finance Committee authorizing the superintendent to transact a sale of surplus property (pick-up truck) to the Town of Iota.

During the meeting many board members requested the truck be donated to Iota. Although, legally, the used truck can not be donated, the school board can accept an in-kind donation of time or resources for the truck and the board is attempting to negotiate a trade agreement.

• The recommendation of the Budget and Finance Committee regarding declaring residences, currently located on school board property at 5466 Mire Highway and 5474 Mire Highway, Rayne, as surplus property no longer needed for school purposes.

• The recommendation of the Budget and Finance Committee giving authority to the superintendent to take any legal action necessary in order to effectuate the sale and removal of two surplus residences from board property, including but not limited to, the engagement of the real-estate broker and/or the solicitation of public bids.

• The recommendation of the Personnel, Insurance and Curriculum Committee approving an out-of-state travel request from Mire Elementary for BETA members to compete in BETA Nationals Competition in Fort Worth Texas from June 18-20. This is approved tentatively, assuming the event will take place.

• The recommendation of the Personnel, Insurance and Curriculum Committee regarding charges to Policy II-Testing based on recent updates to Bulletin 118 by the Louisiana Department of Education.

• The recommendation of the Personnel, Insurance and Curriculum Committee regarding approval of the 2020-2021 school year calendars. Superintendent Richard reminded all members that the calender is subject to change due to the current state of affairs.

• Consider approval to cancel May 7 salvage sale.